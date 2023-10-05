Asian Games: India wins gold in archery compound men's team event

HANGZHOU: The Indian archery compound men's team featuring Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar sealed a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

The trio of Ojas, Abhishek, and Prathamesh sealed the gold after beating Republic of Korea's Jaehoon Joo, Jaewon Yang, and Jongho Kim by 230-235.

From the very first set, India dominated the match. In the first set, India displayed a stellar performance and won the opening set by 55-58. But later in the second set, Korea came back into the match and won the set by 59-58. In the third set, again the Indian trio controlled the set and won it by 57-59.

In the final and last set, India showcased a stupendous performance and clinched all 10 points from it. "HATTRICK FOR THE DAY. India's Compound Archers @archer_abhishek, and #KheloIndiaAthletes Ojas, and Prathamesh clinch the coveted GOLD, defeating Korea by a score of 235-230 at the #AsianGames2022 With this victory, India makes a hattrick, marking the third gold medal of the day. Many Many Congratulations, champs," Sports Authority of India (SAI) wrote on X.

Earlier on Thursday, India's Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar dominated the quarterfinal match against Bhutan's Tandin Dorji, Khendrup, and Younten Jamtsho by 221-235.



In the semifinal match of the archery compund men's team, the Indian trio defeated Chinese Taipei's Cheng-Wei Chang, Chieh-Lun Chen, and Cheng-Jui Yang by 224-235.

Earlier in the day, India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand, and Parneet Kaur clinched a gold medal in the women's compound team event after they defeated Chinese Taipei's Yi-Hsuan Chen, I-Jou Huang, and Lu-Yun Wang by 230-229.

With the gold in the archery compound men's team event, India now stands in fourth place with a total of 84 medals, which includes 21 gold, 31 silver, and 32 bronze medals.

