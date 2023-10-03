Asian Games: India secures win in squash mixed doubles pool A & D match

HANGZHOU: Squash players Dipika Pallikal-Harinder Pal Singh and Anahat Singh-Abhay Singh secured a win for India in the mixed doubles pool A and D match at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

In the pool A match, Dipika and Harinder teamed up to beat Japan's Risa Sugimoto and Tomotaka Endo by 2-0. The Dipika-Harinder duo dominated the game from the very first set and clinched a win in straight two sets by 11-5, and 11-5.

Meanwhile, the Anahat-Abhay duo defeated Hong Kong's Tsz Wing Tong and Ming Hong Tang by 2-0.

Again India dominated and sealed the game in straight two sets by 11-10 and 11-8. However, in the first set, Hong Kong tried to make a comeback but the Indians made no mistake.

The Indian players have been displaying a stellar performance at the Hangzhou Games.

Earlier, Saurav Ghosal stormed into the quarterfinals of men's single as he defeated his opponent in three straight games with scores of 11-4, 11-4, and 11-6.

Last Saturday, India's men's squash team of Mahesh Mangaonkar, Saurav Ghosal, and Abhay Singh clinched a gold medal after defeating Pakistan 2-1 in a high-intensity final at the Asian Games.

India's squad players:

Men: Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu.

Women: Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Anahat Singh, and Tanvi Khanna.

The Indian contingent is currently standing at fourth place with 61 medals which includes 13 gold, 24 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

