Asian Games: India Men, Women, mixed archery teams qualify for compound, recurve archery QF

HANGZHOU: The Indian Men's compound and recurve archery teams reached the quarterfinal stage at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday while the women's recurve archery team also secured their ticket to the final eight. The Indian men's compound archery team, consisting of Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar defeated Singapore in a closely contested match by 235-219 in the pre-quarters, scoring 58, 59, 59 and 59 in four ends. In the quarters, they will lock horns against Bhutan on October 5.

In the women's compound archery, the Indian team had received a pre-quarters bye and will now take on Hong Kong in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

Also, the men's recurve team featuring Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke bagged a 6-0 win over Hong Kong in the pre-quarters stage, with scores of 58-47, 57-49 and 57-55. India won the match in straight sets. The women's recurve archery team consisting of Ankita Bhakkat, Bhajan Kaur and Simarjeet Kaur secured a 5-1 win over Thailand in pre-quarters.

The quarterfinals for recurve teams will take place on October 6. India will play against Mongolia in men's and Japan in women's recurve archery. Also, coming to the mixed teams action, India's recurve and compound archery teams reached the quarterfinals. In the recurve mixed team pre-quarters, the Indian team consisting of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakkat beat Malaysia 6-2.

In the pre-quarters of the compound mixed team pre-quarters, India beat UAE 159-151. The Indian team consisted of Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekkha. On October 4, India will play Malaysia in the quarterfinals of the compound mixed team while they will play Indonesia in the final eight match of the recurve mixed team. Archery events at Hangzhou are scheduled from October 1 to 7 at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

