Asian Games: India loses in men's team bridge one, two sessions in final game

HANGZHOU: The Indian men's bridge failed to secure a win in one and two sessions in the final match of the men's team bridge event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday. In the first session of the final match, India failed to clinch a comfortable win against Hong Kong and lost the game by 32-55.

In the second session, India was unable to make a comeback in the game and lost by 46-29.

The bridge men's team final match will be a six-round contest. The third session will be played later on Thursday, and the rest of the rounds will held on Friday.

In the semi-final, India squared off against China and outplayed them by 2-1 and made their place in the final match and guaranteed India atleast a silver medal in the event. In the bridge qualification round at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, India qualified second for the men's team semi-finals with 278.93 points after 266 boards.

