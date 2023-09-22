Asian Games, IND-W vs SGP-W Table Tennis live: Zeng leads 3-1 against Ayhika

CHENNAI: The Indian Women’s Team will play their first preliminary round matches against Singapore in Group F at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium on Friday. The 10-member Indian table tennis squad, led by Manika Batra will play two matches against Singapore respectively.

The Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium will stage all the table tennis matches at the 19th Asian Games.

Table Tennis will be the focus of unmatched fervour and excitement during the Asian Games in 2023.

Fans from all around Asia are eagerly anticipating the challenging matches and will be rooting for their favourite athletes.

To this day, India has secured only two bronze medals in this sport at the continental level.



Table Tennis squad:

Women’s team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale.

Reserves: Archana Kamath, Reeth Rishya.