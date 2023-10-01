Asian Games: Dhopaokar knocked out of Pre-QF in Kurash

HANGZHOU: India's Aditya Dhopaokar's campaign in men's 81kg Kurash lasted less than two minutes after Afghanistan's S Hassan Baiqara Rasooli knocked him out in the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Games here on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Indian lost 0-10 by 'khalol', a term used in Kurash for a convincing win, as the Afghan overpowered Dhopaokar.

Such was the powerful takedown by the Afghan that Dhopaokar landed with both his shoulder blades touching the mat.

Upon review, the arbitrator awarded the Afghan athlete a 'khalol', ending the bout in just under two minutes.

The arbitrator announces the "appraisal in case if the throw on back is done by a beautiful and accurate motion".

Dhopaokar began the four-minute bout on a positive note by inflicting a minor throw on Rasooli that gave him a 'chala' (one point). But upon the execution of 'khalol' by Rasooli, the Indian's one-point lead was nullified as the Afghan set up a quarterfinal clash against No 2 seed Alali Eisa of Kuwait.

India's campaign in Kurash now rests on the shoulders of Jyoti Tokas (women's 87kg) and Yash Chauhan (men's 90kg), who will fight in their respective quarterfinals on Monday.

They are one win away from confirming at least a bronze in the ancient wrestling sport.

On Saturday, India's Pincky Balhara, a silver medallist at Jakarta in 2018, was knocked out in the women's 52kg quarterfinals.

Suchika Tariyal (women's 52kg) and Keshav (men's 66kg) were eliminated in the round of 32.

