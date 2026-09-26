Asian Games: Delhi HC refuses to direct participation of Jiu-Jitsu player

Dismissing a petition by athlete Shubham Kumar on September 22, Justice Amit Mahajan asserted that the court cannot compel participation when the authorities have decided not to compete in the sporting event.

Noting that the Games had already begun on September 19, the judge added that no effective relief can be granted to the petitioner at this juncture.

Kumar sought directions from the court to ensure his participation in the Jiu-Jitsu event of the 20th Asian Games, 2026 in his category.

His counsel contended that despite satisfying the eligibility, his candidature was not processed for participation in the Jiu-Jitsu event.

The Centre's counsel said an Indian contingent was not being sent for the petitioner's category and that the petitioner's name was submitted beyond the cut-off date.

The court concluded that a decision to exclude an athlete from participation in a particular category is taken objectively by the authorities and subject experts, which cannot be interfered with.