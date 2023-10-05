Asian Games bronze medalists Satnam, Parminder recieve grand welcome in Kochi

KOCHI: Asian Games bronze medalists Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh arrived at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi after a successful campaign in Hangzhou. Both the rowers received a grand welcome from the locals and Indian Navy personnel

Parminder thanked the Indian Navy for providing facilities to the rowers. "I have been serving in the navy for the last one and half years. It was my good decision to join the Navy, the kind of facility they are providing.

The rowers in the Navy are growing rapidly, future is good for the rowers to join the Navy." Parminder Singh told ANI on Wednesday.

"I have been serving the Navy past four years, and they have been very supportive. They provided everything asked for in time," Satnam Singh also said at the airport.

The Indian rowing contingent Parminder, Satnam, Sukhmeet Singh and Jakar Khan joined forces to secure a medal in the sport, a bronze in the final of the men's quadruple sculls at the ongoing Asian Games on September 25. With the timings of 6:08.61, India took home the bronze.

The gold medal was won by China (6:02.65) and the silver medal was bagged by Uzbekistan (6:04.64).

Also, in the women's eight final, the team of Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, H Tendenthoi Devi, Varsha KB, Geetanjali, Aswathi Pb, Mrunamayee, Thanjam Priya Devi, and Rukmani clocked the timings of 7:05.71 to finish fifth. China (6:33.61), Japan (6:44.15) and Vietnam (6:48.21) walked away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.

The Indian rowing team consisting of Ashish Kumar, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar secured a bronze medal in the men's four rowing final at the Asian Games. The Indian team clocked the timing of 6:10.81. The gold medal was won by China (6:10.04) and Uzbekistan took home the silver with a timing of 6:04.96.