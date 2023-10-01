Asian Games: Archers Pravin Ojas, Abhishek Verma third, fourth respectively in qualification round

HANGZHOU: India's Ojas Pravin Deotale and Abhishek Verma ranked third and fourth respectively in the qualification round of the Compound Men's Individual Archery at the Asian Games on Sunday. Pravin Ojas scored 709 ( 61 10s and 32 Xs) while Abhishek collected 60 10s and 28 Xs, scoring 708.

Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar ranked 10th after scoring 700 (53 10s and 26 Xs) and Rajat Chauhan ranked 16th with a score of 698 (52 10s and 25 Xs). In the women's recurve individual qualification, Ankita Bhakat placed 14th with a score of (26 10s and 9 Xs), and Bhajan Kaur 18th with a score of 640 (24 10s and 6 Xs) while Simranjeet Kaur placed 19th with a score of 640 (22 10s and 4 Xs).

Earlier, Reigning world champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam topped to help India rank first in the women's compound qualification of the Archery event at the Asian Games on Sunday.Jyothi with a score of 704, including 57 10s and 34 Xs qualified for the next round on the opening day of the Archery events. Aditi Gopichand Swami is ranked fourth after collecting 50 10s and 14 Xs taking her score to 696. Parneet Kaur qualified with the rank of 12, scoring 43 10s and 18 Xs with a total of 687. Avneet Kaur was also placed 15th with a score of 685, including 42 10s and 12 Xs. As a team, India ranked first in the women's compound event with a score of 2087.

Archer Atanu Das ranked fourth with 678 after hitting 36 10s and 14 Xs while Dhiraj Bommadevara seventh with 675 in the recurve men's individual event. With an overall total of 2022, the Indian men's recurve team placed third in the qualification round. Indian archers won only two silver medals, one in the men's compound team and the other in the women's compound team competition, at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and the current team will look to better that tally at Hangzhou 2023.