Asian Games already on mind as boxing, para stars return to grand welcome

Even as the athletes walked out of the airport to a rousing welcome, they spoke in one voice about the road ahead, saying there was little time to bask in their Glasgow success with the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya fast approaching.

"Hearing the national anthem on such a big stage is a feeling I will always cherish. But my focus has already shifted to the Asian Games, where I want to win another gold," boxer Priya Ghanghas told PTI moments after walking out of the arrivals gate of the IGI Airport.

Priya was not alone in turning her attention to the Asian Games after Indian boxers capped a memorable Commonwealth Games campaign with a 10-medal haul.

The women's team led the charge with six medals, while the men contributed four, as Indian boxing once again underlined its growing stature on the international stage.

The para athletics contingent, too, scripted history with a record seven-medal haul as India climbed to fourth in the overall medal standings.

As the athletes emerged from the terminal around 4 a.m., dhol beats and patriotic tunes played by an Indian Army band filled the air. Family members welcomed the medallists with flower garlands as supporters queued up for photographs, while Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) officials joined the reception.

"It feels like I'm living a dream," said Commonwealth champion Sakshi Chaudhary, who became the first boxer to defeat England's Ruby White in international competition.

"Every night I visualised winning gold, hearing the national anthem and returning home to such a welcome. It feels like that dream has come true. The next target is the Asian Games, and I want to maintain this level there as well."