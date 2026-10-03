Asian Games: Abhishek Sharma completes 400 T20 sixes, surpasses Gayle in twin records

Abhishek registered another major record during his outing. He also completed 100 T20 sixes in 2026 and became the second fastest player to reach 100 maximums in a calendar year. The Indian opener took 651 balls to hit 100 maximums this year, going past the likes of Dewald Brevis and Chris Gayle. Russell is the fastest player in this list too.

Fastest to 100 T20 sixes in a calendar year (balls taken):

589 A Russell (2019)

651 Abhishek Sharma (2026)

653 D Brevis (2025)

724 C Gayle (2016)

728 Karanbir Singh (2025)