Asian Games: A look at Indian shooters who have won gold

HANGZHOU: Indian Shooters had the most successful campaign in the ongoing Asian Games so far. They have won 22 with 7 gold 9 silver 6 bronze. Let us look at the shooters who have clinched gold for India:

Men's 10m Air Pistol team Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema bagged another gold medal for India in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team.









Men's 10m Air Rifle Team Team India's shooting trio, Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Tomar clinched first gold for India in the men's 10 m air rifle team shooting event.





Women's 25 m Pistol Team The Indian shooting trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan continued the country's dominating run at shooting as they captured a Gold medal in the women's 25 m pistol team event.





Women's 50m Rifle 3P Individual India's Sift Kaur Samra bagged a gold in the women's 50 m rifle 3P individual final, giving the country a double podium finish.









50 m Rifle Men's 3P Event The men's trio of Swapnil Kusal, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran clinched a gold medal at the 50 m rifle men's 3P event.





10m Air Pistol Women's Individual 17-year-old Palak Gulia secured a gold medal in the 10m air pistol women's individual final.









Men's Trap Team event The Indian shooting trio of Darius Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu captured a gold medal in the men's trap team event.























