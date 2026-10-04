Asian Games 2026: Hits, misses, and historic firsts for India

Even with fewer medals than the 2022 edition, there are several good stories, journeys that have come out this time around. Sports like teqball, softball and mixed martial arts have seen a sharp spike in interest.

44-year wait finally ends in women’s hockey

Just months before the Asian Games, the Indian women’s hockey team had shown a great sign of promise with its best-ever finish at a World Cup in 52 years. In six games at the World Cup, the women’s team had let in just six goals, with the foundation of its success being rock-solid defence. But beating China required more than just defence.

Sjoerd Marijne, tasked with the rebuild, did that and more, building a team which could run the hard yards and seal tough wins, which was on display in the 1-0 win over China in the final. If Bichu Devi did well in one game, veteran Savita Punia ensured that India won gold with her stellar saves in the final, showing how the team has evolved from its previous self.

Kumkum Mohod’s pursuit of success

Young, academically inclined, confident, and wary of the social media razzmatazz. History-making teenage Indian archer Kumkum Mohod has been described as obsessive about her craft by those who have witnessed her growth from the time she first picked up the bow as a nine-year-old.

The 17-year-old prodigy from Maharashtra's Amravati scripted history in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday when she defeated South Korea's Oh Ye-Jin to win India's first-ever women's individual recurve archery gold medal at the mega-event. She also clinched an Olympic quota place for the country with her gold. Kumkum has been training at Dange’s Radhey Archery Academy in Amravati. A quiet girl who loves to know anything and everything about her sport, Kumkum has bigger goals already set in her mind. "Almost every day, she tells me that it is my commitment to you that I want to win the Olympic medal for you," Dange said.

Hospital bed to historic gold

September 29: Neeru Dhanda becomes the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal. Exactly ten days before the event, even the thought of it seemed distant, as Dhanda was on a hospital bed with suspected H1N1. There was no guarantee that Dhanda would even participate in the Asian Games, let alone bring laurels to the nation.

She was even unable to eat solid food, with her preparation badly affected.

Yet, she now leaves the Asian Games as one of India’s most successful athletes, winning two gold medals and a silver, including the first for Indian women in trap shooting. The other gold, a mixed team trap with Kynan Chenai, was also a first for the country, becoming the first Indian shotgun shooter to win two titles of a single Asian Games edition. It is only fitting that Dhanda will be one of the two to carry the Indian flag at the closing ceremony.