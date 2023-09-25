Asian Games 2023: Uzbekistan secures win against India in Women’s Basketball

CHENNAI: Uzbekistan has secured a win over India with a clinical 19-14 in the Pool A match of the 3x3 women’s basketball at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court in Hangzhou on Monday.

The game was one-sided as Uzbekistan narrowed India's bid to make a breakthrough. The Central Asian side also displayed an offensive gameplay basketing in regular intervals.

The Indian eves now have to focus on their next game against hosts China on September 27, rectifying the mistakes made in their forgettable Asian Games debut.

Catch the live updates of the Asian Games here: https://asiangames.dtnext.in/