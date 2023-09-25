Begin typing your search...
Asian Games 2023: Indian men surpass Malaysia with 20-16 in Basketball
Indian basketball contingent would have something to cheer for since the women team were handed a four-point drubbing by Uzbekistan earlier in the day
CHENNAI: India registered a comfortable win over Malaysia with a margin of 20-16 in their 1st Group stage match of the 3x3 Men’s basketball at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court in Hangzhou on Monday.
Sahaji Sekhon displayed a stellar performance as he alone scored 10 of the 16 points secured by India.
They will play next on Macau on Wednesday, and then they will face China.
