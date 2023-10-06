Begin typing your search...

Asian games 2023: India wins toss, opts to bowl first against Bangladesh

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the men’s semifinal 1

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Oct 2023 1:12 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-06 01:14:12.0  )
Asian games 2023: India wins toss, opts to bowl first against Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh (Screengrab)

CHENNAI: India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the men’s semifinal 1 of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field on Friday.


India XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, R Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol

Online Desk

