Asian Games 2023, India vs Uzbekistan Men’s Hockey live: Match begins

CHENNAI: India will begin their Asian Games 2023 men's hockey campaign against Uzbekistan, in Hangzhou on Sunday.

The team is led by Harmanpreet Singh, if they win gold, then they won't have to go through the qualifying tournament. India are currently placed in Pool A, alongside Japan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan.

The men in blue will open their campaign at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.