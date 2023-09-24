Asian Games 2023, India vs Uzbekistan Men’s Hockey live: Match begins
CHENNAI: India will begin their Asian Games 2023 men's hockey campaign against Uzbekistan, in Hangzhou on Sunday.
The team is led by Harmanpreet Singh, if they win gold, then they won't have to go through the qualifying tournament. India are currently placed in Pool A, alongside Japan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan.
The men in blue will open their campaign at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Live Updates
- 24 Sep 2023 3:41 AM GMT
India gets its second goal as Varun Kumar’s drags flick hits the goal as he sends the ball into the net with an incredibly powerful strike.
(IND 2-0 UZB)
- 24 Sep 2023 3:36 AM GMT
12th Minute:
A counter-attack from Uzbekistan, Indian Hockey Goalkeeper Sreejesh saves it.
- 24 Sep 2023 3:33 AM GMT
7th minute:
First Goal for India!!!
Lalit Kumar scores off a rebound after the ball bounces off the goalpost.
- 24 Sep 2023 3:30 AM GMT
Match begins!
Men in blue begins with a couple of passes together as they make their way upfield in the opening minutes of the game.
- 24 Sep 2023 3:28 AM GMT
Starting XI 🏑
This is how #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 is looking today as they take on Uzbekistan in the opening encounter of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.