Asian Games 2023, India vs South Korea Men's Volleyball live updates: India takes lead against Korea 14 - 10
CHENNAI: India will take on South Korea in the second match in Asian Games Volleyball at the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium in Zhejiang, China
India's Men’s team kicked off their campaign with victory over Cambodia yesterday.
The women’s team will take on North Korea in its opening match in Pool A on September 30.
Indian men’s volleyball team has won three medals at the Asian Games so far - one silver and two bronze. The women’s team is yet to finish on the podium at the continental event.
A huge set for India, as it ranks 73rd in the world and has just pulled off a set against World No. 27 South Korea.
Live Updates
- 20 Sep 2023 12:45 PM GMT
India wins the third set!!
With a service error, India wins the Third set leading the game set to 2-1.
- 20 Sep 2023 12:44 PM GMT
Manoj strikes into the Korean court and setting a point to the team. (IND 24-21 KOR)
- 20 Sep 2023 12:42 PM GMT
Kwangin strikes against leveling game point. (IND 22-17 KOR)
- 20 Sep 2023 12:41 PM GMT
Manoj scores against from Korea. (IND 17-12 KOR)
- 20 Sep 2023 12:29 PM GMT
Ashwal Rai strikes from the centre of the net and gaining a point 12 - 8 against Korea
- 20 Sep 2023 12:27 PM GMT
Shameem plays a clever change up for Korea, leveling the score 6 - 6
- 20 Sep 2023 12:24 PM GMT
Ashwal Rai blocks Korea on the left side of the net. ( IND 3 - 2 KOR )
- 20 Sep 2023 12:23 PM GMT
Third Set Begins!
India starts with the point from Vinit’s spike with 1 - 0 against Korea
- 20 Sep 2023 12:14 PM GMT
India wins the second set !
Ashwal does the trick and blocks Korea and take India 29-27
- 20 Sep 2023 12:10 PM GMT
Ashwal with a drop spike levels to South Korea (26-26)