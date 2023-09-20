Asian Games 2023, India vs South Korea Men's Volleyball live updates: India takes lead against Korea 14 - 10

CHENNAI: India will take on South Korea in the second match in Asian Games Volleyball at the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium in Zhejiang, China

India's Men’s team kicked off their campaign with victory over Cambodia yesterday.

The women’s team will take on North Korea in its opening match in Pool A on September 30.

Indian men’s volleyball team has won three medals at the Asian Games so far - one silver and two bronze. The women’s team is yet to finish on the podium at the continental event.

A huge set for India, as it ranks 73rd in the world and has just pulled off a set against World No. 27 South Korea.



