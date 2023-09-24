Asian Games 2023, India vs Japan Men’s Volleyball: Japan defeats India

CHENNAI: Japan comfortably won three straight sets and defeated India in the Men's Volleyball match at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou.

In the first set, both the teams fought hard, but Japan took a big lead by scoring 16 points against India, who were at 8 points. Immediately, India tried to make a comeback, but Japan stayed ahead with (India 14- 21 Japan) as they inched closer to the first-set win.

India started the second set with a lead of 4-3 against Japan, but Japan quickly equalised with 5-5 and beat India again in the second set by scoring 18-25. Japan overtook the game and won the third set (25-17).

The win takes Japan to the semifinal where it will play against China.

Catch the live updates of the Asian Games here: https://asiangames.dtnext.in/