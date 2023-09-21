Asian Games 2023, India vs Chinese Taipei football live: Anju Tamang scores; IND 1-0 TPE
CHENNAI: The Indian Women’s Team will play against the Chinese Taipei at the Wenzhou Sports Olympic Centre Stadium, in Wenzhou on Thursday.
According to sources, ranking spots for India are placed 61st in the FIFA rankings while Chinese Taipei are 38th.
India and Chinese Taipei are in Group B alongside Thailand also in the group.
The two sides faced each other for the first time in 2013 and then in 2021. Chinese Taipei won the first encounter 2-1 but India beat them 1-0 the second time when they played in the 2021 AFC Women's Asia Cup.
The first half of the footballing action in Asian Games 2023 between Chinese Taipei and India was totally full of action as the Blue-Tigresses showed great attacking intensity as well as confident defending from Shreya Hooda.
Bala Devi, Indumati & Manisha Kalyan are on absolute fire and keep on making back-to-back promising attacks and on the other side Chinese Taipei's LEE Hsiu-Chin and skipper WANG Hsiang-Hue took a couple of attempts but India's keeper Shreya Hooda made no mistake to give her best under the post.
Live Updates
- 21 Sep 2023 12:49 PM GMT
59th Minute:
The tables have turned from the first half where India takes a lead via Indumathi and Manisha Kalyan over Chinese Taipei
- 21 Sep 2023 12:44 PM GMT
51st Minute:
Taipei's Lee attempts a stepover but India's captain Ashalata blocks her.
- 21 Sep 2023 12:38 PM GMT
Second Half underway!
46th Minute: (IND 1-0 TPE)
Anju Tamang has given India the lead as she scores early on in the second half
India had a substitution before the goal:
OUT: Sangita IN: Astam
- 21 Sep 2023 12:20 PM GMT
Half-time!
Referee blows the whistle its half time now, Chi Yi Ting meanwhile gets her shot saved by Shreya, excellent through pass to her but Hooda is there to make the save.
#HALFTIME | Even-steven between Chinese Taipei and India at the break!
- 21 Sep 2023 12:17 PM GMT
45th Minute:
Game extends for one minute
- 21 Sep 2023 12:16 PM GMT
44th minute:
India again gets Yellow card, Sangita makes a foul to prevent a Chinese Taipei counter.
- 21 Sep 2023 12:11 PM GMT
34th minute:
Manisha Kalyan rattles the post after being sent through, Anju Tamang hits wide, gets a corner from the attack but India can’t make it count.
- 21 Sep 2023 12:03 PM GMT
29th Minute:
Manisha gets a Yellow card for her mistimed challenge on Kai Ching.
- 21 Sep 2023 12:01 PM GMT
25th minute:
Indumathi intercepts a pass in midfield but her cross is aimless.
- 21 Sep 2023 11:58 AM GMT
20th Minute:
A dangerous long ball came towards Anju but before she could get to the ball, the Chinese Taipei goalkeeper rushed towards it and cleared it.