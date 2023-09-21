Asian Games 2023, India vs Chinese Taipei football live: Anju Tamang scores; IND 1-0 TPE

CHENNAI: The Indian Women’s Team will play against the Chinese Taipei at the Wenzhou Sports Olympic Centre Stadium, in Wenzhou on Thursday.

According to sources, ranking spots for India are placed 61st in the FIFA rankings while Chinese Taipei are 38th.

India and Chinese Taipei are in Group B alongside Thailand also in the group.

The two sides faced each other for the first time in 2013 and then in 2021. Chinese Taipei won the first encounter 2-1 but India beat them 1-0 the second time when they played in the 2021 AFC Women's Asia Cup.

The first half of the footballing action in Asian Games 2023 between Chinese Taipei and India was totally full of action as the Blue-Tigresses showed great attacking intensity as well as confident defending from Shreya Hooda.

Bala Devi, Indumati & Manisha Kalyan are on absolute fire and keep on making back-to-back promising attacks and on the other side Chinese Taipei's LEE Hsiu-Chin and skipper WANG Hsiang-Hue took a couple of attempts but India's keeper Shreya Hooda made no mistake to give her best under the post.