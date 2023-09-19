Asian Games 2023, India vs Cambodia Men's Volleyball live: India wins 3-0 set against Cambodia
Catch the live updates of India vs Cambodia Volleyball here
CHENNAI: Indian Men’s Volleyball team will kick-start action in the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday, 19th September 2023 at the China Textile City Sports Centre Gymnasium in Zhejiang, China.
India will face Cambodia in the opening group encounter on the day. The match is scheduled to begin at 4.30 pm IST.
India Men’s Volleyball Squad
Amit, Vinit Kumar, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Muthusamy Appavu, Hari Prasad Bevinakuppe Suresha, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, Ukkrapandian Mohan, Ashwal Rai, Santhosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasubbu, Erin Varghese.
Live Updates
- 19 Sep 2023 12:28 PM GMT
End of live updates
- 19 Sep 2023 12:27 PM GMT
News Flash:
✨ 1st good news for India from Asian Games ✨
➡️ India start on a winning note in Volleyball (Men) as they beat Cambodia 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-19) in their 1st Pool match.
➡️Next India will take on South Korea tomorrow.
- 19 Sep 2023 12:14 PM GMT
India complete dominance, and win the third set against Cambodia by 25 -19
- 19 Sep 2023 12:08 PM GMT
India leads against Cambodia 20-16
- 19 Sep 2023 12:03 PM GMT
India comeback against Cambodia by 14-12
- 19 Sep 2023 11:59 AM GMT
Third set begins!
Cambodia takes the lead in the third set as 8-7 by India
- 19 Sep 2023 11:51 AM GMT
India dominates the second set against Cambodia by 25-13
- 19 Sep 2023 11:38 AM GMT
India leads by Cambodia 6-4
- 19 Sep 2023 11:36 AM GMT
Second sets starts
India and Cambodia restore parity 1-1
- 19 Sep 2023 11:28 AM GMT
India wins first set by 25 and Cambodia goes down with 14