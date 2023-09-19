Begin typing your search...

Asian Games 2023, India vs Cambodia Men's Volleyball live: India wins 3-0 set against Cambodia

Catch the live updates of India vs Cambodia Volleyball here

19 Sep 2023 11:08 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-19 12:28:00  )
Asian Games 2023, India vs Cambodia Mens Volleyball live: India wins 3-0 set against Cambodia
India wins 3-0 set vs Cambodia 

CHENNAI: Indian Men’s Volleyball team will kick-start action in the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday, 19th September 2023 at the China Textile City Sports Centre Gymnasium in Zhejiang, China.

India will face Cambodia in the opening group encounter on the day. The match is scheduled to begin at 4.30 pm IST.

India Men’s Volleyball Squad

Amit, Vinit Kumar, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Muthusamy Appavu, Hari Prasad Bevinakuppe Suresha, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, Ukkrapandian Mohan, Ashwal Rai, Santhosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasubbu, Erin Varghese.


Live Updates

2023-09-19 11:08:10
Online Desk

