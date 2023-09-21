Asian Games 2023, India vs Bangladesh football live: Lineups are out, Match begins
All eyes will be on Chhetri, who is clearly India's best player in the side.
CHENNAI: India men’s national football team will take on Bangladesh in the 19th edition of the Asian Games at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Thursday.
In the previous match, India lost against host China in its opening match of the Games, but ran out of steam in the second half, losing 1-5 in the process.
Both the teams have faced each other 35 times, with India leading 18-5 vs Bangladesh and 12 matches have ended as a draw.
Despite the defeat, India will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways. Currently, the Sunil Chhetri led side are bottom of Group A, but a victory will see them once again challenge for a spot in the knockouts.
All eyes will be on Chhetri, who is clearly India's best player in the side.
Live Updates
- 21 Sep 2023 8:13 AM GMT
10 minutes in, Rahul KP cuts inside the box and passes the ball to Sunil Chhetri but couldn't the finish. First proper chance for India in the match
- 21 Sep 2023 8:12 AM GMT
India has seen most of the ball but there is a lack of passing between the players. India is giving away cheap possession
- 21 Sep 2023 8:09 AM GMT
The Indian and Bangladesh teams are in the middle and Aysuhh Dev Chhetri starts for India and gets a yellow card.
- 21 Sep 2023 8:06 AM GMT
LINEUPS
Here’s how the #BlueTigers 🐯🇮🇳 will take the field against Bangladesh 🇧🇩 today in the #19thAsianGames 🏆
Here’s how the #BlueTigers 🐯🇮🇳 will take the field against Bangladesh 🇧🇩 today in the #19thAsianGames 🏆— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 21, 2023
Watch the game LIVE on the @SonySportsNetwk 📺📱💻#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2JKiabfG7D