Asian Games 2023, India vs Bangladesh football live: Lineups are out, Match begins

CHENNAI: India men’s national football team will take on Bangladesh in the 19th edition of the Asian Games at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Thursday.

In the previous match, India lost against host China in its opening match of the Games, but ran out of steam in the second half, losing 1-5 in the process.

Both the teams have faced each other 35 times, with India leading 18-5 vs Bangladesh and 12 matches have ended as a draw.

Despite the defeat, India will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways. Currently, the Sunil Chhetri led side are bottom of Group A, but a victory will see them once again challenge for a spot in the knockouts.

All eyes will be on Chhetri, who is clearly India's best player in the side.