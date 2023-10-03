Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs TPE-W Women’s Singles Badminton live: PV Sindhu beats Hsu Wen-chi (2-0)

CHENNAI: Indian Women will kick off their campaign at the Women’s Singles round of 32, match 7 in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Chinese Taipei Women at Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 2 on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Indian women's team of PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, and Malvika Bansod had beaten Mongolia in the round of 16 match by 3-0.