Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs TPE-W Women’s Singles Badminton live: PV Sindhu beats Hsu Wen-chi (2-0)
Catch the live updates of India vs Chinese Taipei women's badminton here
CHENNAI: Indian Women will kick off their campaign at the Women’s Singles round of 32, match 7 in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Chinese Taipei Women at Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 2 on Tuesday.
Earlier, the Indian women's team of PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, and Malvika Bansod had beaten Mongolia in the round of 16 match by 3-0.
Live Updates
- 3 Oct 2023 4:03 AM GMT
End of live updates
- 3 Oct 2023 4:00 AM GMT
(IND 21-15 TPE)
India wins!!
Game 2
Its a good contest as Sindhu handled the game well as it is game point where Sindhu serves and bags the game against TPE.
- 3 Oct 2023 3:56 AM GMT
(IND 18-14 TPE)
Game 2
TPE and IND scores scores point as TPE is 4 away from leveling the game.
- 3 Oct 2023 3:53 AM GMT
(IND 15-12 TPE)
Game 2
Review is to be taken, as Sindhu loses a point and gives TPE that point.
- 3 Oct 2023 3:52 AM GMT
(IND 15-10 TPE)
Game 2
India keeps the pressure for opponent as Sindhu smashes the shuttle against TPE and secures a point.
- 3 Oct 2023 3:50 AM GMT
(IND 12-10 TPE)
Game 2
Sindhu maintains the pace as TPE is a point away from the scoreboard and scores a point.
- 3 Oct 2023 3:46 AM GMT
(IND 8-7 TPE)
Game 2
Hsu Wen-chi paces the game and she scores in the game against Sindhu.
- 3 Oct 2023 3:43 AM GMT
(IND 7-4 TPE)
Game 2
Rushing on the net, PV Sindhu places the shuttle brilliantly and leads the game.
- 3 Oct 2023 3:41 AM GMT
(IND 4-3 TPE)
Game 2
Hsu Wen-chi scores back with a point away from India in the game
- 3 Oct 2023 3:39 AM GMT
(IND 3-1 TPE)
Game 2
Its a comeback as Sindhu as she takes the lead with TPE with a single point.