Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs TPE-W Women's Singles Badminton live: PV Sindhu beats Hsu Wen-chi (2-0)

Catch the live updates of India vs Chinese Taipei women's badminton here

3 Oct 2023 3:19 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-03 04:03:59  )
Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs TPE-W Women’s Singles Badminton live: PV Sindhu beats Hsu Wen-chi (2-0)
CHENNAI: Indian Women will kick off their campaign at the Women’s Singles round of 32, match 7 in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Chinese Taipei Women at Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 2 on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Indian women's team of PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, and Malvika Bansod had beaten Mongolia in the round of 16 match by 3-0.

Live Updates

2023-10-03 03:19:42
  • 3 Oct 2023 4:03 AM GMT

    End of live updates

  • 3 Oct 2023 4:00 AM GMT

    (IND 21-15 TPE)

    India wins!!

    Game 2

    Its a good contest as Sindhu handled the game well as it is game point where Sindhu serves and bags the game against TPE.


  • 3 Oct 2023 3:56 AM GMT

    (IND 18-14 TPE)

    Game 2

    TPE and IND scores scores point as TPE is 4 away from leveling the game.




  • 3 Oct 2023 3:53 AM GMT

    (IND 15-12 TPE)

    Game 2

    Review is to be taken, as Sindhu loses a point and gives TPE that point.

  • 3 Oct 2023 3:52 AM GMT

    (IND 15-10 TPE)

    Game 2

    India keeps the pressure for opponent as Sindhu smashes the shuttle against TPE and secures a point.


  • 3 Oct 2023 3:50 AM GMT

    (IND 12-10 TPE)

    Game 2

    Sindhu maintains the pace as TPE is a point away from the scoreboard and scores a point.



  • 3 Oct 2023 3:46 AM GMT

    (IND 8-7 TPE)

    Game 2

    Hsu Wen-chi paces the game and she scores in the game against Sindhu.


  • 3 Oct 2023 3:43 AM GMT

    (IND 7-4 TPE)

    Game 2

    Rushing on the net, PV Sindhu places the shuttle brilliantly and leads the game.

  • 3 Oct 2023 3:41 AM GMT

    (IND 4-3 TPE)

    Game 2

    Hsu Wen-chi scores back with a point away from India in the game

  • 3 Oct 2023 3:39 AM GMT

    (IND 3-1 TPE)

    Game 2

    Its a comeback as Sindhu as she takes the lead with TPE with a single point. 

Online Desk

