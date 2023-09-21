Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs MAL-W live: Match delayed due to rain

CHENNAI: Team India will take on Malaysia women in first quarter-final of the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday, at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou.

India women will be playing their full-strength side in the Asian Games led by Smriti Mandhana and Malaysian women, on the other hand, won their previous match against Hong Kong women by 22 runs.

The other two teams which have qualified by Indonesia women and Hong Kong women with Mongolia women losing all the matches in the first round and getting knocked out.

This is the first time the Indian cricket team is competing at the Asian Games. Cricket was included as a sport only twice before at the Asian Games in the 2010 and 2014 editions.