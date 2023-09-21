Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs MAL-W live: Match delayed due to rain
This is the first time the Indian cricket team is competing at the Asian Games
CHENNAI: Team India will take on Malaysia women in first quarter-final of the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday, at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou.
India women will be playing their full-strength side in the Asian Games led by Smriti Mandhana and Malaysian women, on the other hand, won their previous match against Hong Kong women by 22 runs.
The other two teams which have qualified by Indonesia women and Hong Kong women with Mongolia women losing all the matches in the first round and getting knocked out.
This is the first time the Indian cricket team is competing at the Asian Games. Cricket was included as a sport only twice before at the Asian Games in the 2010 and 2014 editions.
Live Updates
- 21 Sep 2023 1:41 AM GMT
IND 60/1 in 5.4 overs - Rain stops play
WICKET! Mandhana falls out and end up scoring 23 in 14 balls
- 21 Sep 2023 1:37 AM GMT
IND 53/0 in 5 overs
Aisya Eleesa let India to score 13 runs in 1 over
- 21 Sep 2023 1:36 AM GMT
Shafali and Mandhana strikes pulls up the over to take India scoring 15 runs in the fourth over. (IND 40/0)
- 21 Sep 2023 1:33 AM GMT
Shafali starts with a six to build up score and gets 25/0 in 3 overs (IND 25/0)
- 21 Sep 2023 1:31 AM GMT
Mahirah Izzati bowls the second over where Smriti and Shafali delivers and adding up the score to 15/0 against Malaysia in the second over (IND 15/0)
- 21 Sep 2023 1:24 AM GMT
After end of 1 over , Shafali and Mandhana scores 6/0 against Malaysia
- 21 Sep 2023 1:11 AM GMT
IND 0/0
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma to open for India where Ainna Hamizah Hashim bowls the first over.
- 21 Sep 2023 1:04 AM GMT
Malaysia wins the toss and opts to field
Squad:
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vatsrakar, Minnu Manni, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Malaysia: Jamahidaya Intan, Mas Elysa, Musfirah Nur Azmi, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Ainur Amelina, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Winifred Duraisingam, Aina Najwa, Wan Julia, Aisya Eleesa, Dhanusri Muhunan, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada, Wan Nor Zulaika.