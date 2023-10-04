Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs INA-W Women’s Singles Badminton live: Sindhu bags the game against Indonesia (2-0)
Catch the live updates of India vs Indonesia women's badminton here
CHENNAI: Indian Women will kick off their campaign at the Women’s Singles round of 16, match 4 in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Putri Kusuma Wardani at Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 2 on Wednesday.
Earlier, PV Sindhu defeated the world No. 21 Chinese Taipei shuttler Hsu Wen Chi 21-10, 21-15 in 42 minutes game.
- 4 Oct 2023 2:56 AM GMT
- 4 Oct 2023 2:55 AM GMT
(IND 21-16 INA)
Game 2
Touching distance, Sindhu secures a point and moves to game point and bags the game.
- 4 Oct 2023 2:53 AM GMT
(IND 19-16 INA)
Game 2
So good, has to be point in the game Sindhu is two point away to win the game.
- 4 Oct 2023 2:52 AM GMT
(IND 17-14 INA)
Game 2
Three point for lead for India to win the game but Wardani doesnt give up.
- 4 Oct 2023 2:50 AM GMT
(IND 16-14 INA)
Game 2
Series of flat exchanges, Sindhu makes a point.
- 4 Oct 2023 2:49 AM GMT
(IND 15-13 INA)
Game 2
Unforced errors from Kusuma gives point to Sindhu in the game.
- 4 Oct 2023 2:48 AM GMT
(IND 14-12 INA)
Game 2
Too easy, as Sindhu makes a point and same opportunity for Kusuma but Sindhu smashes and leads the game.
- 4 Oct 2023 2:46 AM GMT
(IND 12-11 INA)
Game 2
Wardani softens the return to Sindhu as she is one point away to level the score against India.
- 4 Oct 2023 2:45 AM GMT
(IND 12-9 INA)
Game 2
Excellent play from Sindhu as she leads the game against Kusuma.
- 4 Oct 2023 2:43 AM GMT
(IND 11-8 INA)
Game 2
What a rally!! Wardani is flat, Sindhu dominates the game.