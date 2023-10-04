Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs INA-W Women’s Singles Badminton live: Sindhu bags the game against Indonesia (2-0)

CHENNAI: Indian Women will kick off their campaign at the Women’s Singles round of 16, match 4 in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Putri Kusuma Wardani at Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 2 on Wednesday.

Earlier, PV Sindhu defeated the world No. 21 Chinese Taipei shuttler Hsu Wen Chi 21-10, 21-15 in 42 minutes game.