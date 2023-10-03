Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs INA-W Women’s Singles Badminton live: INA wins the game against IND (2-0)
CHENNAI: Ashmita Chaliha will kick off their campaign at the Women’s Singles round of 32, match 10 in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung at Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 2 on Tuesday.
Earlier the day India’s PV Sindhu had beaten Wen-Chi Hsu in the round of 32 match 7 by 2-0.
Live Updates
- 3 Oct 2023 6:11 AM GMT
- 3 Oct 2023 6:11 AM GMT
(IND 16 - INA 21)
Indonesia wins!!
Game 2
Down the line, its smash from Gregoria Mariska moves to game point and bags the women's singles round of 32.
- 3 Oct 2023 6:08 AM GMT
(IND 15 - INA 18)
Game 2
Gregoria Mariska analyzes well and leads the game and three away point to win the game 2 against India.
- 3 Oct 2023 6:06 AM GMT
(IND 14 - INA 14)
Game 2
Gregoria Mariska could have scored but opted for dripple giving a point to India.
- 3 Oct 2023 6:04 AM GMT
(IND 13 - INA 12)
Game 2
Too good, Ashmita perfectly placed on the line as Gregoria Mariska misses it and India still leads.
- 3 Oct 2023 6:02 AM GMT
(IND 11 - INA 9)
Game 2
India makes double digit in the game against Indonesia.
- 3 Oct 2023 5:59 AM GMT
(IND 9 - INA 8)
Game 2
Positive sign, pressure built in for Indonesia as Ashmita leads the game.
- 3 Oct 2023 5:57 AM GMT
(IND 5 - INA 8)
Game 2
Gregoria Mariska plays her strokes well but India comes to back with a flick with 4 point away from the opponent.
- 3 Oct 2023 5:55 AM GMT
(IND 2 - INA 4)
Game 2
Gregoria Mariska begins the play and leads the game but Ashmita tries to scores point back.
- 3 Oct 2023 5:50 AM GMT
(IND 17 - INA 21)
Game 1
Gregoria Mariska takes the lead into game point and bags the first game.