Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs INA-W Women’s Singles Badminton live: INA wins the game against IND (2-0)

CHENNAI: Ashmita Chaliha will kick off their campaign at the Women’s Singles round of 32, match 10 in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung at Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 2 on Tuesday.

Earlier the day India’s PV Sindhu had beaten Wen-Chi Hsu in the round of 32 match 7 by 2-0.