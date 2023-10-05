Begin typing your search...
Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs CHN-W Women’s Singles Quarterfinal Badminton live: Match begins
Catch the live updates of India vs China women's singles quarterfinal badminton here
CHENNAI: PV Sindhu will kick off their campaign at the Women’s Singles Quarterfinal, match 2 in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against China’s He Bingjiao at Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 1 on Thursday.
In her earlier match, Sindhu defeated Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia by 2-0 (21-16, 21-16). She won both the sets within a total of 55 minutes.
Live Updates
2023-10-05 02:00:09
- 5 Oct 2023 2:09 AM GMT
(IND 8-10 CHN)
Game 1
Quick hands, a lead from China making the double digit against India in game 1.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:07 AM GMT
(IND 6-9 CHN)
Game 1
Fantastic net play for both players and that gives a point to Sindhu.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:05 AM GMT
(IND 5-6 CHN)
Game 1
Sindhu as well scores back in the game with 1 point away from He Bingjiao.
- 5 Oct 2023 2:02 AM GMT
(IND 2-5 CHN)
Match begins!
Game 1
China serves first in the game and leads Sindhu.
