Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs CHN-W Women’s Singles Quarterfinal Badminton live: Match begins

CHENNAI: PV Sindhu will kick off their campaign at the Women’s Singles Quarterfinal, match 2 in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against China’s He Bingjiao at Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 1 on Thursday.

In her earlier match, Sindhu defeated Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia by 2-0 (21-16, 21-16). She won both the sets within a total of 55 minutes.