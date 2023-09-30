Asian games 2023, IND vs TPE mixed doubles final live: TPE leads the game against IND in set 1 (6-2)
In the quarterfinals, the Indian duo had defeated Grigoriy Lomakin and Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday
CHENNAI: Indian duo Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will play Chinese Taipei pair Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang in the Asian Games 2023 tennis mixed doubles gold medal match at the Hangzhou Olympic Tennis Centre on Saturday.
Earlier in the mixed doubles final event match, the Indian ace 43 year old Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale secure their spot and also assured a medal with a 6-1, 3-6, [10-4] victory over Chinese Taipei in the semifinal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Friday.
Live Updates
- 30 Sep 2023 6:56 AM GMT
(IND 2-1 TPE)
Set 2:
Indian duo marches the game as they pressure TPE pair winning a score point in the game.
- 30 Sep 2023 6:55 AM GMT
(IND 1-1 TPE)
Set 2:
TPE scores back in the game as they score 40 points and 15 points for Indian duo in the round.
- 30 Sep 2023 6:52 AM GMT
(IND 1-0 TPE)
Set 2 begins:
Indian duo Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale take the lead with a point against the TPE pair in the game.
- 30 Sep 2023 6:47 AM GMT
(IND 2- 6 TPE)
Set 1:
TPE and IND match intenses with 40-40 points as it moves into set point where TPE and IND plays well leading the game into an advantage for TPE, and they win the first set.
- 30 Sep 2023 6:37 AM GMT
(IND 2- 5 TPE)
Set 1:
This time, Indian pair takes the lead with a point where they score 40 points and TPE scores 15 points in the round game.
- 30 Sep 2023 6:35 AM GMT
(IND 1- 5 TPE)
Set 1:
Another point for TPE, as they score 40 points with India scoring 15 points in the game.
- 30 Sep 2023 6:33 AM GMT
(IND 1-4 TPE)
Set 1:
Its a double break point where TPE scores 40 points and takes the lead in the game.
- 30 Sep 2023 6:26 AM GMT
(IND 1 -3 TPE)
Set 1:
Indian pair makes an error in the net that makes TPE in the lead winning the point in the round.
- 30 Sep 2023 6:23 AM GMT
(IND 1 -2 TPE)
Set 1:
Chinese Taipei pair takes the lead after leveling the score point 15-15 against India in the game.
- 30 Sep 2023 6:20 AM GMT
(IND 1 -1 TPE)
Set 1:
TPE scores back against India winning a point in the game.