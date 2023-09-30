Asian games 2023, IND vs TPE mixed doubles final live: TPE leads the game against IND in set 1 (6-2)

CHENNAI: Indian duo Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will play Chinese Taipei pair Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang in the Asian Games 2023 tennis mixed doubles gold medal match at the Hangzhou Olympic Tennis Centre on Saturday.

Earlier in the mixed doubles final event match, the Indian ace 43 year old Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale secure their spot and also assured a medal with a 6-1, 3-6, [10-4] victory over Chinese Taipei in the semifinal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Friday.

In the quarterfinals, the Indian duo had defeated Grigoriy Lomakin and Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday.