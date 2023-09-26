Asian Games 2023, IND vs SGP Men’s Hockey live: India takes the lead against Singapore in Q1 (1-0)

CHENNAI: Men in blue will kick off their campaign for their second match at the Preliminary Men’s Pool A in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Singapore at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Tuesday, after a remarkable 16-0 win against Uzbekistan in their tournament opener.

On the other hand, Singapore has India as their next opponent, as they got defeated against Pakistan 11-0 in their previous match.

