Begin typing your search...

Asian Games 2023, IND vs SGP Men’s Hockey live: India takes the lead against Singapore in Q1 (1-0)

Catch the live updates of India vs Singapore's Men’s Hockey here

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Sep 2023 1:01 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-26 01:42:03  )
Asian Games 2023, IND vs SGP Men’s Hockey live: India takes the lead against Singapore in Q1 (1-0)
X

India vs Singapore (Screengrab)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Men in blue will kick off their campaign for their second match at the Preliminary Men’s Pool A in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Singapore at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Tuesday, after a remarkable 16-0 win against Uzbekistan in their tournament opener.

On the other hand, Singapore has India as their next opponent, as they got defeated against Pakistan 11-0 in their previous match.

Live Updates

2023-09-26 01:01:17
  • 26 Sep 2023 1:42 AM GMT

    Second Quarter

    India still dominates over Singapore and scores their third goal where Gujrant Singh stretches his stick into the net of Singapore. (IND 3-0 SGP)


  • 26 Sep 2023 1:34 AM GMT

    Second Quarter begins!

    Men in blue strikes again as Lalit kumar scores the second goal against Singapore 2-0.


  • 26 Sep 2023 1:28 AM GMT

    End of Quarter 1

    Varun Kumar tries to dragflick but again Gugan saves it.

  • 26 Sep 2023 1:22 AM GMT

    Its a goal!

    Mandeep Singh leads India with 1-0 against Singapore in the first quarter match of the game.

  • 26 Sep 2023 1:18 AM GMT

    Quarter 1:

    An attack from Singapore where Muhammed strikes and goes for short passes, but Hardik defends it.


  • 26 Sep 2023 1:14 AM GMT

    Sukjeet gets the ball and attacks Singapore's Gugan but he saves it.

  • 26 Sep 2023 1:09 AM GMT

    Match begins!

    Quarter 1:

    Men in blue begins their game with longball as they make their way in the opening minutes of the game.



  • 26 Sep 2023 1:02 AM GMT

    Lineups are out!!

    Starting XI 🏑

    #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 led by Harmanpreet Singh are looking sharp as they take on Singapore in today's encounter of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.

Asian Games 2023Asian GamesIndia Vs SingaporeIndia Vs Singapore HockeyIndia Vs Singapore Hockey LiveLive ScoreAsian Games LIVEAsian Games 2023 LIVE UpdatesIND Vs SGPAsian Games HockeyIndian Men’s HockeySingapore Men's Hockey
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X