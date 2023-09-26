Asian Games 2023, IND vs SGP Men’s Hockey live: India takes the lead against Singapore in Q1 (1-0)
Catch the live updates of India vs Singapore's Men’s Hockey here
CHENNAI: Men in blue will kick off their campaign for their second match at the Preliminary Men’s Pool A in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Singapore at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Tuesday, after a remarkable 16-0 win against Uzbekistan in their tournament opener.
On the other hand, Singapore has India as their next opponent, as they got defeated against Pakistan 11-0 in their previous match.
Live Updates
- 26 Sep 2023 1:42 AM GMT
Second Quarter
India still dominates over Singapore and scores their third goal where Gujrant Singh stretches his stick into the net of Singapore. (IND 3-0 SGP)
- 26 Sep 2023 1:34 AM GMT
Second Quarter begins!
Men in blue strikes again as Lalit kumar scores the second goal against Singapore 2-0.
- 26 Sep 2023 1:28 AM GMT
End of Quarter 1
Varun Kumar tries to dragflick but again Gugan saves it.
- 26 Sep 2023 1:22 AM GMT
Its a goal!
Mandeep Singh leads India with 1-0 against Singapore in the first quarter match of the game.
- 26 Sep 2023 1:18 AM GMT
Quarter 1:
An attack from Singapore where Muhammed strikes and goes for short passes, but Hardik defends it.
- 26 Sep 2023 1:14 AM GMT
Sukjeet gets the ball and attacks Singapore's Gugan but he saves it.
- 26 Sep 2023 1:09 AM GMT
Match begins!
Quarter 1:
Men in blue begins their game with longball as they make their way in the opening minutes of the game.
- 26 Sep 2023 1:02 AM GMT
Lineups are out!!
Starting XI 🏑
#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 led by Harmanpreet Singh are looking sharp as they take on Singapore in today's encounter of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.