Asian games 2023, IND vs HKG Squash Mixed Doubles Semifinal 1 live: IND takes lead against KG in Game 2 (1-1)
Catch the live updates of IND vs Hong Kong Squash Mixed Doubles Semifinal here
CHENNAI: India's Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Sandhu plays Hong Kong 's Lee Ka Yi and Wong Chi Him in the Mixed Doubles Semifinal 1 Asian Games 2022 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court 7 on Wednesday.
Earlier, Dipika and Harinder teamed up to beat Japan's Risa Sugimoto and Tomotaka Endo 2-0.
Live Updates
- 4 Oct 2023 4:28 AM GMT
(IND 11-7 HKG)
Game 2
Indian duo takes the lead in game into game point and bags game 2 against HKG.
- 4 Oct 2023 4:20 AM GMT
(IND 2-2 HKG)
Game 2
Both the teams began their play and levels up the score.
- 4 Oct 2023 4:17 AM GMT
(IND 7-11 HKG)
Game 1
Its double digit for HKG pair and wins the game 1 against the Indian duo.
- 4 Oct 2023 4:15 AM GMT
(IND 6-8 HKG)
Game 1
Indian duo makes 2 point gap against HKG pair.
- 4 Oct 2023 4:13 AM GMT
(IND 4-7 HKG)
Game 1
Indians pair score back the game but HKG duo leads it.
- 4 Oct 2023 4:10 AM GMT
(IND 2-5 HKG)
Match begins!
Game 1
Hong Kong duo begins the game in the long rally and leads the game against Indian pair.