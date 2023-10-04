Begin typing your search...

Asian games 2023, IND vs HKG Squash Mixed Doubles Semifinal 1 live: IND takes lead against KG in Game 2 (1-1)

Catch the live updates of IND vs Hong Kong Squash Mixed Doubles Semifinal here

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Oct 2023 4:07 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-04 04:29:22  )
Asian games 2023, IND vs HKG Squash Mixed Doubles Semifinal 1 live: IND takes lead against KG in Game 2 (1-1)
India vs Hong Kong (Screengrab)

CHENNAI: India's Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Sandhu plays Hong Kong 's Lee Ka Yi and Wong Chi Him in the Mixed Doubles Semifinal 1 Asian Games 2022 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court 7 on Wednesday.

Earlier, Dipika and Harinder teamed up to beat Japan's Risa Sugimoto and Tomotaka Endo 2-0.

Live Updates

2023-10-04 04:07:30
