Asian Games, Men's Cricket: India restricts Bangladesh to 96

CHENNAI: It's advantage for India as the Men in Blue restrict Bangladesh to 96 in the Asian Games Men's Cricket Semifinal at the ZJUT Cricket Field at Hangzhou.

Opting to bowl first, India took wickets at regular intervals to make sure Bangladesh batsment don't find the rhythm at the middle. Chennai spinner Sai Kishore has bowled an exceptional spell conceding 12 runs and scalped three wickets.

Barring opener Parveen Hossain Emon (23) and wicket keeper Jaker Ali (24) no batter made a decent score. These two batters too couldn't create an impact as their runs came with a strike rate below 100.

India is now just 97 runs away from its entry into the Final and an assured medal in the Games.