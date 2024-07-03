Begin typing your search...

Asian Doubles squash: Singh-Senthilkumar get top billing

Abhay also features in mixed doubles, pairing up with Joshna Chinappa, the duo seeded third among 15 teams

CHENNAI: The Indian duo of Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar have been given top billing in men’s doubles in the four-day Asian Doubles Squash Championships which begin in Johor (Malaysia) on Thursday.

Abhay also features in mixed doubles, pairing up with Joshna Chinappa, the duo seeded third among 15 teams, while Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi R are the fifth seed in women’s doubles.

The pairings won this year’s National Championships which was revived after a gap of 17 years with the support of SRFI’s strategic partner HCL.

