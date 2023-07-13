Asian C’ships: Abhishek opens India’s account

BANGKOK: Abhishek Pal opened India’s medal account in the Asian Athletics Championships with bronze in men’s 10000m on the first day of competitions here on Wednesday.

Abhishek clocked 29 minutes, 33.26 seconds to finish behind gold winner Ren Tazawa (29:18.44) of Japan and silver medallist Koech Kimutai Shadrack (29:31.63) from Kazakhstan.

Experienced javelin thrower Annu Rani missed the podium and finished fourth with a best throw of 59.10m. Middle distance runner Lili Das too could not make it to the podium, clocking 4:27.61 to finish seventh in the 1500m event. The competitors battled hot and humid conditions during the 25-lap 10000m race. Abhishek pushed hard in the last lap and overtook tiring Japanese runner Yuto Imae to finish third.

