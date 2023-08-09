Asian Champions Trophy: India aims to avoid complacency against arch-rival Pak

CHENNAI: Its semifinal berth already sealed; three-time champion India would look to guard against complacency when it takes on arch-rival Pakistan in a high-voltage last round-robin league match of the Asian Champions Trophy here on Wednesday.

There has been complete contrast in the overall performance of both the sides in the tournament so far. While the host is unbeaten in the four games it played so far, Pakistan has managed only a win along with a couple of draws and a loss and its semifinal hopes depend on the result of this vital clash.

A win for Pakistan will guarantee it a spot in the last four stage, but a defeat would leave its fate on the result of the match between China and Japan. If Pakistan loses on Wednesday, it will hope for China to upset Japan. In case Japan wins, the victory of margin should be lesser.

Besides Pakistan would also hope for Malaysia to beat South Korea by a big margin, which would benefit the Men in Green.

With three wins and a draw, India is atop the table with 10 points, followed by Malaysia (9 points), South Korea (5), Pakistan (5), Japan (2) and China (1).

Even though both India and Pakistan have won the title three times each, going by current ranking and world stature, India will definitely start as favourite on Wednesday.

While Harmanpreet Singh and his men have been playing attacking hockey and have improved the strike rate of short corners, India will have to strengthen its defense ahead of the business end of the tournament.

Pakistan will be going into the match against India on the back of a narrow 2-1 win over China which helped it to stay in contention for a semifinal place.

However, the team was found wanting in its finishing abilities, something which it would have to improve when it takes on the host.

The intensity is always high when it comes to any Indo-Pak match, and the visitor will have to keep its nerves in control in front of a vociferous Indian crowd.

“We will need to teach our young lads (about handling the crowd pressure) who are playing here for the first time,” said Pakistan’s stand-in head coach Muhammad Saqlain.

“If you can close your ears and focus on the game, we surely can play good hockey. Also, if both the teams play good hockey, it would be a great achievement for Asian hockey.”

For India, it would be a battle for the top spot against Malaysia.

However, there is a strong chance that India might face off against Pakistan in the semifinal, as the table topper takes on the fourth-placed side in the last four.

The team which finishes second will play third spot side on Friday.