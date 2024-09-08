Asian Champions Trophy: Defending champion India beats China 3-0 in opener

HULUNBUIR: The Indian men’s hockey team dished out a dominant performance to launch its title defence with a commanding 3-0 win over host China in the Asian Champions Trophy here on Sunday.

Sukhjeet Singh (14th minute), Uttam, Singh (27th) and Abhishek (32nd) were the goal-scorers for India.

Coming into the tournament after securing a second successive bronze at the Olympics, India looked the more enterprising side, grabbing opportunities up front and was rock solid in defence to emerge winner.

“I think we played very well. We created some good chances but the best part is that we kept a clean sheet,” captain Harmanpreet Singh said.

“Some new faces got an opportunity to perform and I think they played very well. It’s a good opportunity for them to play with the Asian teams and gel with the senior team. They are skillful and very talented. I wish them the best for the future,” he said.

India was slow off the blocks as China created an early counter attack opportunity but an alert Krishan Pathak saw the ball sail wide harmlessly.

Halfway through the quarter, Abhishek forced a penalty corner from China but Harmanpreet’s drag flick was saved and China initiated a blistering counter attack which was thwarted by the Indian defence.

China received a penalty corner with six minutes left but squandered the opportunity.

India pegged China back in the last few minutes of the quarter, registering a few circle entries. But no clear chance was made until Jugraj Singh thundered the ball into the shooting circle and Sukhjeet deflected it into the top corner to make it 1-0 for India.

India was visibly alert in the second quarter with Abhishek unleashing an early shot that was saved by the Chinese goalkeeper Caiyu Wang.

India began controlling the tempo of the game, pushing China into its own half. With minutes to go for the half-time break, Uttam doubled the lead for India, slotting a stray ball into the net after Raheel’s close range shot was battered away.

India came out swinging in the third quarter. Manpreet found Abhishek at the top of the circle, who rifled the ball to sound the backboard on the half turn and make it 3-0 for his side.

In this period, India continued to recycle the ball through the backline in search of another goal from the young forwards.

A rare counter by China, with three minutes left in the quarter, resulted in a penalty corner but Chinese captain Jiesheng Gao slotted the ball wide of the goalpost.

China’s spirits, buoyed by the attempt, led them to manufacture a 3-on-3 counter but Jugraj averted the danger.

In the last quarter with 12 minutes left in the game, Gurjot Singh bamboozled the Chinese defence on the left wing and found Abhishek whose reverse shot whisked past the goalpost.

India created regular chances through circle entries for the rest of the quarter, resulting in a penalty corner with six minutes left in the game. However, Jugraj’s low drag went just wide of the goal.