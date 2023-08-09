Asian Champ Trophy: Five players to watch out for during India vs Pak clash

NEW DELHI: The biggest clash of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy will finally take place on Wednesday as an in-form Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their final group stage clash of the tournament at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

India is at the top of the points table, with three wins and a draw in four matches, with a total of 10 points.

On the other hand, Pakistan is in the fourth spot with one win, two draws and a loss in four games, which translates to five points.

Harmanpreet Singh The Indian skipper Harmanpreet is the top goal-scorer in the tournament so far, with a total of five goals. He will have to lead from the front not only as a captain, but with his hockey stick as well to end India's group stage run on a high.





Manpreet Singh Manpreet Singh, one of India's most capped hockey players, has been a revelation since his debut in 2011. Manpreet, a skilled midfielder, has played 300 games for India, winning 165 and scoring 20 goals





PR Sreejesh The Indian goalkeeper has played an important role in squad for years and is considered an all-time great goalkeeper. His ability to pull out incredible saves will be key for India.





Amit Rohidas With his great performance over the years, Rohidas has established himself as an important member of the team for many significant tournaments and has performed well in them. It will be interesting to see how this veteran, also the vice-captain, leads the team in the knockout stages.





Akashdeep Singh Ever since his debut for the senior national side in 2012, he has been a goal-scoring machine for India, having managed 89 goals in over 200 appearances. His being in form will be key to his team's fortunes.























