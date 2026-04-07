Asian Boxing: Minakshi, Jaismine to fight for gold; Vishvanath, Sachin also move to finals

Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) and Sachin Siwach (60kg) also registered impressive semifinal wins, while Akash (75kg), Lokesh (85kg), Narender Berwal (90+kg) and Harsh Choudhary (90kg) signed off with bronze medals.

India will thus have eight boxers -- six women and two men fighting in the final.

In the women's 48kg semifinal, Meenakshi secured a confident 4-1 win over Thailand's Thipsatcha Yodwaree to book her place in the gold medal bout, where she will face local favourite Nomundari Enkh-Amgalan.

Jaismine joined her in the finals after edging past Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova 3-2 in a hard-fought 57kg semifinal. The 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist will take on Thailand's Punrawee Ruenros in the title clash.