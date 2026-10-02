Asiad Sailing: Nethra Kumanan claims bronze in women's dinghy

The 29-year-old two-time Olympian from Chennai logged 14 points in all (7 in final and 7 from qualification races) to be placed third behind gold-winner Sophia Montgomery (5) of Thailand and silver-medallist Jania Ang (13) of Singapore.

Points in sailing are decided by the finish position in each race and a first place brings in one point to the total. The lowest total score wins the regatta.

Nethra won the second of her final two races and was sixth in the other. She had competed in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Asiads, finishing at the agonising fourth position in two of these editions.