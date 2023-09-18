Asia won, world next?

COLOMBO: The complex questions that Mohammed Siraj asked during his dream spell of 6 for 21 was mostly due to the simple things that he was able to do perfectly on what turned out to be a Super Sunday for the Indian cricket team.

Perhaps, he was destined to have a day like this, said the Hyderabadi as India geared up to the World Cup by winning the Asia Cup for a record eighth time.

“Jitna naseeb mein hota hai wahi milta, aaj mera naseeb tha (You get what’s in our destiny, today it was my destiny),” Siraj summed up the mood while talking to the broadcasters in the mid-innings break.

He was particularly referring to the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram during Sri Lanka’s tour of India where he got four wickets early but could not manage a five-for as Sri Lanka folded for 73 while chasing a stiff 391.

“Last time, I did the same against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum. Got four wickets early, couldn’t get the five-for.

“I’ve been bowling well since a long time but missing the edges and finally got them today (Sunday). I did not try too much. I have always looked for swing in white-ball cricket and did not find much in the previous games.

“But today (Sunday) it was swinging, and I got more wickets with the outswinger. Such was the swing I was getting on this wicket that I tried to entice the batter to go on the front foot and make them drive.”

The strategy was to bowl fuller and it paid off, Siraj later said while receiving the player-of-the-match award during the post-match presentation.

“The wicket was seaming earlier, but there was swing today (Sunday). It was about hitting the right areas.

Thought that I will bowl fuller because of the swing and make the batters play as much as possible.

“It was about sticking to one line and hitting the same areas. I’m so happy with my performance and this is a dream come true for me.”

Jasprit Bumrah (5-1-23-1) started it all with a wicket off the third ball and then Siraj just ripped the opposition’s batting line-up by taking four wickets in the fourth over alone.

He then came back and dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, thus completing his five-wicket haul in just his second over.

Siraj said they have a great bonding between the bowlers in the team that helps in taking wickets.

“When there’s good bonding between fast bowlers, you create pressure from one end and get wickets from the other. It’s really helpful for the team,” he signed off.