Asia Cup, WC provisional squad to be named today

NEW DELHI: Shardul Thakur’s better batting ability compared to speedster Prasidh Krishna could prove to be decisive while selecting the extra pacer for World Cup but both are likely to be auditioned if India pick a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, which is set to be named on Monday.

However, the biggest bone of contention will be whether senior batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, desperate to prove their full fitness from thigh and back injuries respectively, are green-lighted for selection by NCA’s sports science unit headed by Dr Nitin Patel.

Even if one of the two is available, head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma will feel a bit less pressured about the fragile middle-order, the hot talking point at present.