Asia Cup: USD 50,000 to curators and groundsmen for untiring efforts

COLOMBO: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday thanked the curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy for their efforts during the Asia Cup 2023 and announced a reward of USD 50,000.



The ACC president Jay Shah took to X, (previously Twitter) and stated, "Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. They ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action, from pitch perfection to lush outfield."

"This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket's success. Let's celebrate and honour their yeoman services!” he wrote on the social media platform.

Unfavourable weather conditions in Kandy and Colombo have ruined the 2023 Asia Cup. Matches at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy, where India played its group matches, and the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, were impacted by inclement weather. Rain impacted all the Super 4 matches, aside from the first one, which were played under overcast conditions that have been prevailing in this region for the last 10 days.

The first-round match between India and Pakistan in Kandy was postponed because of showers, which have been a continuous concern throughout the tournament.

The Super 4 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Colombo was expected to be marred by severe rain. But thanks to the ground staff's efforts, a thrilling game, restricted to 42 overs per side, was possible.

"Thanks, and a big shoutout to the team of Godfrey Dabare -- National curator of Sri Lanka cricket, and his 100 men for their invincible job and commitment despite the heavy rains halting the game at Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium," the ACC president said.

"Their unconventional method and shared hands made many matches possible which might have washed out. In a technology-driven world, where countries like England and Australia are using Super Soppers, Dabare still believes in his unconventional methods and does the work with his team."