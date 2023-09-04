Asia Cup: Top-5 Players to watch out for in India vs Nepal clash

CHENNAI: With Pakistan topping Group B and qualifying for the Super 4 stage, India and Nepal will take the field on Monday in a battle to reach the next round. As the two teams go to battle, a few star players from both sides will expected to produce standout performances. Here are the Top 5 players to watch out for in India and Nepal clash

Mohammed Shami The experienced veteran pacer is likely to take the place of Jasprit Bumrah who flew back home due to personal reasons. Shami, who recently turned 33, would be looking to make his mark and force his name in the Indian squad for the World Cup.





Sandeep Lamichhane The young leg-break spinner would be one of the players who could turn the game with the ball for Nepal. On a surface which is likely to hand a bit of advantage t the spinner due to the overall conditions, Lamichhane could be the player who leads the charge for Nepal with the ball.





Shubman Gill The young batter would be looking to make his mark on a big stage after his slow and sturdy approach failed against Pakistan. He could resort back to his usual aggressive approach against Nepal to score runs and get his lost confidence back.





Rohit Paudel Nepal skipper Rohit, who got out for a golden duck against Pakistan would be looking to lead the charge with the bat. The 21-year-old has played 54 ODI's amassing 1469 runs with an average of 31.2. If he managed to adjust himself to the conditions offered by the pitch, he could make the job of Indian bowlers quite hard.





Shreyas Iyer The 28-year-old batter marked his return to the pitch after nursing his injuries for most part of this year. He approached the game with his usual swagger, scoring boundaries with his impeccable timing. Yet he failed to put up a big score for the Indian team, this time he would be eyeing to get big runs on the board.





