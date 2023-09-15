Asia Cup: Pretty happy to get three wickets against Bangladesh, says Shardul Thakur

COLOMBO: In the Super Four match of the Asia Cup against Bangladesh, Shardul Thakur got to bowl 10 overs and was the standout bowler for India with 3-65, striking twice in the Power-Play and then ending a 101-run partnership by taking out captain Shakib Al Hasan.

In ODIs in 2023, Shardul has taken 19 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 5.92.

“Pretty happy to get three wickets in this game (against Bangladesh). Against Pakistan, I wasn't doing too great with a bit of fever and carrying that sickness throughout that game. But after bowling 10 overs today, I'm pretty happy,” he said in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

With India set a target of 266, Shardul feels if fielders hadn’t dropped catches or suffered plenty of misfields, they could have reduced Bangladesh to an even lower total.

“I think the pitch was on the slower side and they did a good job of scoring 265. A better fielding effort from our side and we could have kept them down to 220 or 230. Let's see how we bat,” he said.

Shardul’s comments also came from the understanding of batting being tough under lights in Colombo.

“When the wicket is slow and not much is happening, you have to try something different. It's a stiff target. If we get a good opening partnership, I think we'll chase it down comfortably,” he added.

In a conversation on JioCinema’s InsidersLive, Abhishek Nayar, the former India and Mumbai all-rounder, shared an interesting anecdote on how Shardul’s batting skills could come in handy in the chase of 266.

"That's Shardul Thakur; you can expect wickets with him when he has the ball in hand. When he has the bat in hand, you never know. He could end up batting as well as Rohit. Interestingly, In the Mumbai circuit, he used to compare himself to Rohit Sharma."

"He used to say, 'I hit pull shots just like Rohit!' He actually pulls well and that's how he compared himself. Hopefully today we see Shardul Thakur with a 3-fer, a 50, and a Man of the Match."

Shakib and Hridoy's fifties take Bangladesh to 265

Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy hit half-centuries before the lower-order batters stepped up in carrying Bangladesh to 265/8 against India in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

At 59/4, with no Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh were in trouble. Shakib stepped up with his calculative play to top score with 80 and shared a 101-run partnership with Hridoy, who made a lovely 54.



The lower-order of Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib were impressive in hitting 44, 29 not out, and 14 not respectively against an Indian bowling line-up minus Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj to set a target of 266 for the Rohit Sharma-led side to win the match.

