Asia Cup: Indian players to watch out for in India vs Pakistan

CHENNAI: The biggest clash in cricket, India vs Pakistan is all set to be action on Sunday. It is said that players' careers are made and destroyed in the epic clash, therefore cricketers put their heart and soul into performing on this big stage. Ahead of the match, let us look at the key players from the Indian side who can step up in this match

Virat Kohli In 13 games against Pakistan, Virat Kohli has scored 536 runs total at an average of 48.72 with two centuries and as many half-centuries. Virat's best ODI knock of 183 also came against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in the year 2012.

Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma is the most successful batter against Pakistan in the current Indian team. He scored 720 runs with an average of 88.77. He has bagged two centuries and six fifties agaisnt the arch-rivals.

Jasprit Bumrah Bumrah has played only five matches against Pakistan where he has taken four wickets. He would now try to better his stats by disturbing Pak batters with his seam and yorkers.

Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav has been in phenomenal form in recent times. He can be a key spin bowler to trouble Pakistan batters. He has 141 wickets in 84 ODI matches that he has featured.