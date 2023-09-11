Asia Cup: India-Pakistan Super Four game set to resume after delay, no overs lost

COLOMBO: The India-Pakistan Super Four game in the Asia Cup will resume from 4:40 pm on the reserve day at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Monday, with no overs lost.

An inspection was held by the on-field umpires at 4:20 pm after the rain stopped and had delayed the start of the play on reserve day at 3 pm, with the ground being fully covered at that time.

"The wicket is in good condition and this one looks flat. I think we're close to starting. It looks clear in the distance as well. The outfield is dry, hope we can start play really soon," former England player Dominic Cork had said post-inspection to the broadcasters.

On Sunday, under a sunny Colombo sky, captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed quickfire fifties before falling in quick succession. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were building their 24-run partnership before the rain arrived in heaps to move the high-octane match into a reserve day.

At the time of rain interruption on Sunday, India were at 147/2 in 24.1 overs -– Rohit made 56 while Gill scored 58 in a scintillating 121-run opening partnership. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had added a reserve day for the clash due to the rainy weather predicted, especially after it had prevented a result when the two teams played in the league stage match in Pallekele on September 2.

Meanwhile, Pakistan said fast bowler Haris Rauf won’t be taking the field on reserve day as a precautionary measure due to suffering a little discomfort in his right flank during Sunday’s play. Rauf bowled five wicketless overs and conceded 27 runs on Sunday and is the current leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup.

"He was taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear. He is under the observation of the team’s medical panel," said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.

Pakistan’s remaining bowling options include Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Faheem Ashraf and leg-spinner Shadab Khan as well as part-time off-spinners Iftikhar Ahmed and Agha Salman.

"Unfortunately, Haris started feeling his oblique muscle last night and went for a scan last night. With the World Cup around the corner, we're putting him on ice today. We were a bit soft in the first 15-16 overs; we leaked soft boundaries. For us, it's another opportunity to start well," said bowling coach Morne Morkel to broadcasters.

Brief scores: India 147/2 in 24.1 overs (Shubman Gill 58, Rohit Sharma 56; Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-37, Shadab Khan 1-45) against Pakistan