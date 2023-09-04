Asia Cup: India-Nepal match to resume after 2 hr rain break

PALLEKELE: The India-Nepal Group A match in the Asia Cup will be resuming at 10:15 pm, with India’s target now revised to 145 in 23 overs as per the DLS Method at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Rain had earlier brought the proceedings to a halt at 8:20 pm local time, with the entire ground almost covered. By 9:20 pm, the rain stopped and all covers were removed, with ground staff working hard to make the ground fit for play.

At 10 pm, on-field umpires Paul Wilson and Ruchira Palliyaguruge had a quick inspection and spoke with the curator, following which the ground was deemed fit to resume play from 10:15 pm, five minutes before the cut-off time of 10:20 pm.

India have already made 17 for no loss in 2.1 overs, leaving 128 runs needed off 125 deliveries in the shortened chase. The first Power-play will be of five overs, followed by the second powerplay of overs 6-19 and the third powerplay of overs 20-23.

As per revised conditions, three bowlers can bowl five overs each and two bowlers can bowl four overs as the game now looks to resume after a rain break of almost two hours.

Earlier, in the first innings, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj picked three-wicket hauls as Aasif Sheikh and Sompal Kami played gusty knocks in guiding Nepal to a competitive 230 against India.

Brief scores: Nepal 230 all out in 48.2 overs (Aasif Sheikh 58, Sompal Kami 48; Ravindra Jadeja 3-40, Mohammed Siraj 3-61) against India 17 for no loss in 2.1 overs.