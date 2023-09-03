Asia Cup 2023: Tons from Shanto, Hasan steer Bangladesh to 334 against Afghanistan

CHENNAI: Centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Shanto has taken Bangladesh to a mammoth 334 for the loss of five wickets against Afghanistan in the fourth league game of the Asia Cup at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Bangladesh got the right start. The team lost its first wicket at 60 with Mohammad Naim departing for 28. Afghanistan came back into the game after Gulbadin Naib sent Towhid Hridoy back for nought.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Shanto took the game slowly away from the Afghans by scoring centuries with strike rates a little under 100. They duo stitched a partnership of 194 before Miraz walked out due to injury.

Afghanistan, which pulled off an upset by clinching an ODI series against Bangladesh, is in need of a similar effort to win this encounter.







