Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan wins the toss, chooses to bat against Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: Pakistan has won the toss and has elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the penultimate Super 4 contest of the Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.



Winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said they are opting to bat first to add runs and put pressure on Sri Lanka. While Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka he would have gone with a ball had he won the toss.

Here are the playing 11 of both the teams -

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

PAKISTAN: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan