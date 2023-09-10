Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan wins the toss and elects to bowl against India

CHENNAI: In the Super 4 contest of the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan has won the toss and will have a ball first against India on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Winning the toss, Babar Azam said his side will look to use the moisture on the surface by bowling first. Rohit Sharma said their batting in the previous match gives them confidence and said rain delays are nature of the sport.

Here are the playing XI of both the sides-

PAKISTAN: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj