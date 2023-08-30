Asia Cup: Babar, Iftikhar's fiery centuries power Pak to 342/6 against Nepal

MULTAN: Fiery centuries from captain Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed powered Pakistan to a huge total of 342/6 against Nepal in the opening game of the Asia Cup here in Multan, Pakistan on Wednesday.

Babar Azam became the captain to play the highest knock in the Asia Cup. He scored 151 while Iftikhar smashed an unbeaten 109 runs.

Choosing to bat first, Pakistan did not get to an ideal start as their opening batter Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq were dismissed at 14 and 5 respectively within seven overs.

After losing two early wickets, Pakistan batters Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam tried to steer the innings as they collected 44/2 in the first powerplay.

Pakistan reached to 50-run mark in 11.1 overs. Babar and Rizwan were batting steadily scoring runs with a run rate of around 5 runs per over.

They provided Pakistan with 100 runs in 21.2 overs after Babar hit a boundary behind the square. Nepal made a comeback in the match by clearing Rizwan’s wicket through run out.

Airee hit the stumps with his direct throw. Rizwan scored 44 of 50 balls. Pakistan lost their fourth wicket quickly, and Lamichhane dismissed Agha Salman in the 27.5 over.

Playing an anchor innings, Babar brought his fifty in the 29th over. He scored his half-century in 72 balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed displayed some crackling shots punishing Kushal Bhurtel for two fours in the 34th over and Sompal Kami for a four and a six in the next over. With the help of Iftikhar’s attacking play to better the run rate, Pakistan reached to 200-run mark in 38 overs after Iftikhar struck a boundary. Iftikhar brought his fifty in only 42 balls, Babar followed Iftikhar and reached his century in the very next ball.

Babar scored his hundred in 109 balls. After clinching his 19th hundred, Babar shifted his gears and started to hit bowlers for boundaries. Iftikhar brought Pakistan to the 250-run mark with a six in the 44th over.

In the 45th over, Babar and Iftikhar collected 20 runs punishing Sompal for three fours and a six. With Babar’s two consecutive sixes in Lamichhane’s bowling, Pakistan collected 19 runs in the 46th over.

Runs were brimming for Pakistan as they quickly reached to 300-run mark in the 47 overs. Babar brought his 150 off 129 balls in the 48th over. He became the first captain to score 150 in the Asia Cup. Iftikhar also brought his stunning century with style, hitting a boundary in 48.5 over.

After playing a blistering knock of 151 off 131 balls, Babar was cleared up by Sompal in the third last ball. Nepal got the wicket of Shadab Khan in the last ball to end the first innings to 342/6. Brief score: Pakistan 342/6 (Babar Azam 151, Iftikhar Ahmed 109*, Sompal Kami 2-85) vs Nepal.